* Carney tries to steer Britain on low interest rates
* Some voters say policy is hard to digest
By Guy Faulconbridge and Max De Haldevang
LONDON, Aug 7 If Mark Carney planned his first
media outing as 'superstar' chief of the Bank of England to
reassure the British public of the bank's efforts to juice up
Britain's weak recovery, he could be back at the drawing board
this evening.
In a steely performance, the former Goldman Sachs banker
struggled to demystify for the press the intricacies of "forward
guidance" - advance notice that he's not going to tighten
monetary conditions too fast or too soon.
Carney struck a distinctly technical tone when trying to
explain when the benchmark interest rate might rise above the
current 0.5 percent, the lowest in the bank's 319-year history.
Reporters were given 109 pages of analysis and graphs to
accompany Carney's new policy, which boils down to keeping
interest rates low unless unemployment falls below 7 percent.
That could be dropped if three caveats - or knockouts - are
triggered: inflation expectations top 2.5 percent, financial
stability is threatened, or medium-term inflation expectations
no longer remain sufficiently anchored.
"With so many caveats, its hard to quantify what it actually
means," said Laurence Harvey, a self-employed online product
director, on his lunch break in Spitalfields Market in London.
"Obviously, I want interest rates to stay low for my
mortgage, but with those caveats hanging around, that's not
really much of an indicator," he said. "It doesn't make me want
to spend over and above what I was thinking of doing anyway."
Carney took to the airwaves later on Wednesday to further
clarify the policy on all Britain's major broadcasters.
Carney, a 48-year-old Canadian, was lured to one of the most
powerful jobs in central banking by finance minister George
Osborne, with a mandate to help jolt Britain out of stagnation.
He took up his new post on July 1 - just as the $2.5 trillion
economy appears to be on the road to a housing-led recovery.
Billed as the best man for the job by Osborne and granted
one of the highest central bank salaries in the world - a
package of 874,000 pounds ($1.34 million) - Carney's 'big bang'
for British monetary policy didn't have quite the intended
impact, as investors brought forward expectations for when rates
would rise.
"It is very complicated - I liken the framework to a sort of
structured finance note - guidance threshold, three separate
knockout triggers, it is all quite messy," said Trevor Greetham,
asset allocation director for Fidelity's Investment Solution
Group, who has direct responsibility for $14 billion of assets.
SENDING A MESSAGE
Feted as a superstar of central banking after helping steer
Canada through the fallout from the crisis by pledging to keep
interest rates low for more than a year, Carney said he wanted
to reach ordinary people with his forward guidance.
"Our biggest concern is the possibility that as the recovery
gathers pace that there is an unwarranted change in expectations
about the pace of the withdrawal from monetary policy stimulus,"
Carney told reporters when asked what his biggest worry was
about the British economy.
He was asked for a second stab, for clarification.
"The message is that the MPC is going to maintain the
exceptional monetary policy stimulus until unemployment reaches
a 7 percent threshold, at which point we will reconsider," he
said. "We will do this while maintaining price and financial
stability."
After the deepest crisis since the Great Depression, that
may be a difficult sell to a public that is sceptical at best
about the promises of politicians, bankers and central banks.
"Its slightly complicated really, isn't it?" said Monica
Kelly, a 40-year-old social worker.
"I'm sure it means something to some people, but I'm quite
ignorant when it comes to this, so it doesn't mean a huge amount
to me ... It doesn't really make me want to change my spending
at all."
THE NEW KING
In contrast to his predecessor, Mervyn King, Carney steered
clear of sports analogies during the press conference, which
focused on the "knockout" conditions that could prompt any
possible rise in interest rates by the end of 2016.
King's concise wording gave way to Carney's chains of clause
and sub-clause, decorated with phrases that could only quicken a
banker's pulse, such as "explicit state-contingent forward
guidance".
Despite the complexity, Greetham from Fidelity said
households would probably get Carney's broad message of loose
policy.
"King would not promise anything; Carney has promised three
years of loose policy. So I think households will say, 'We can
plan in terms of buying a house or in terms of borrowing money
on the basis of that.'" said Greetham.
Carney, who in his first month at the Bank of England has
impressed staff as a hard working if sometimes demanding boss,
said there was relief that Britain's economy was recovering but
cautioned that there should be little satisfaction.
Tanned and dressed in a delicately tailored blue-grey suit,
he answered reporters' questions with confidence, but also
demonstrated some humility, frequently delegating answers to
other members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
"A threshold plus three knockouts, on top of what we already
have - I perfectly well understand the benefits, but the
communication will be a challenge," said Jens Larsen, a former
Bank of England economist who now works at Royal Bank of Canada.
"This is the challenge for forward guidance - to make it
clear to the general public. It's too early to reach a judgement
on that."