LONDON May 27 Bankers should think less about
personal gain and more about the health of the rest of the
economy, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a conference on 'inclusive capitalism' organised
by the City of London - which was also addressed by former U.S.
President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Charles - Carney
said bankers needed to rebuild public trust.
"Just as any revolution eats its children, unchecked market
fundamentalism can devour the social capital essential for the
long-term dynamism of capitalism itself," he said. "A sense of
self must be accompanied by a sense of the systemic."
Carney's tone differed somewhat from that in one of his
first speeches after becoming governor, when he said the BoE was
"open for business" - a contrast to his predecessor Mervyn
King's often guarded attitude to banks.
Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the
International Monetary Fund, said earlier at the conference that
progress in completing banking reforms was being hampered by
fierce industry lobbying.
Carney said public trust had been damaged by the behaviour
of banks both before and after the financial crisis. He cited
allegations that the Libor interest rate benchmarks and prices
on the foreign exchange market were tampered with.
"Unbridled faith in financial markets prior to the crisis
and the recent demonstrations of corruption ... has eroded
social capital," he warned. "An unstable dynamic of declining
trust in the financial system and growing exclusivity of
capitalism threatens."
The Financial Stability Board, an international body chaired
by Carney, is due to publish a report shortly on how to reform
the process, which currently relies on banks submitting honest
estimates of representative prices.
Carney said wide-ranging improvements would be needed, in
his first hint at what the report might contain.
"In the Bank of England's view, changes to both the hard and
soft infrastructure of markets will be required," he said.
"Consideration should also be given to increasing pre- and
post-trade transparency in a host of fixed-income markets, and
accelerating the G20 pledge to move the trading of all
standardised derivatives onto electronic exchanges," he added.
(Editing by Larry King)