* BoE's Carney emphasises slack in economy, despite upturn
* Carney says markets did not adjust enough to strong data
* BoE's Bean: MPC struck by markets' "certainty" on rates
* Rate hikes to be gradual, Carney says
LONDON, June 24 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney pushed back slightly on Tuesday against expectations that
the bank will raise interest rates before the end of the year,
saying Britain's economy still has plenty of slack to work
through.
He also said financial markets underestimate how much
uncertainty there is in the economy.
Earlier this month markets had priced in a rate rise before
the end of the year after Carney said they had underestimated
the chance of an early move - a view also shared by the Monetary
Policy Committee as a whole.
But speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday, Carney said his
intention then had been to encourage markets to take a closer
look at strengthening economic data, rather than signal a rate
move at a specific point in time.
"We'd like to see the market adjust to the data, just as our
opinions are updating. We hadn't seen (that)," Carney said,
reiterating that rate hikes, when they come, would be gradual.
Sterling fell after Carney's remarks, in which he
said that British wage growth had yet to pick up as forecast,
and that the economy might have more slack, or unused capacity,
in it than thought, even if fast growth was rapidly using it up.
"The economy has performed a little bit better in terms of
actual outturns (and) has more momentum than we would have
expected," Carney said. "We have to balance that against the
possibility that we could have more spare capacity to begin
with."
Short sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> rose briefly
before retreating - still signalling a substantial chance of a
rate hike by the end of the year.
BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean added that Carney's speech
earlier in the month was not meant to flag a likely date for the
first rate hike, but rather to make markets consider a wider
range of possible dates for the BoE to start raising rates.
"We were all struck by the high degree of certainty that
market participants seemed to have about the timing of the first
increase," he said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect interest rates to rise
from their record low 0.5 percent in the first quarter of next
year.
Sam Hill, senior UK economist at RBC Capital Markets, said
Carney's remarks were akin to the BoE "taking the stabilisers
off the bikes of market participants".
"(Carney) appears to be feeling the need to remind markets
that ... the formulation of market rate expectations should be
more sensitive to volatility in the data than it has been," Hill
said.
A lack of volatility in asset prices has also troubled BoE
policymakers, with stock markets across the globe hitting record
highs and prices for riskier euro zone government bonds gaining
strongly, despite hefty geopolitical risks from Iraq and
Ukraine.
"Market participants in our view underestimate the extent of
uncertainty that is out there. Implied volatilities on a range
of assets seem to be unusually compressed, below pre-crisis
averages," said Bean, who retires at the end of the month.
In his last annual report to parliament, Bean also wrote
that too early an exit from stimulus could come at the expense
of recovering productivity.
Too late an exit - which could cause inflation pressures to
build - could be "easily dealt with" by hiking rates.
"That points to a late rather than early exit," he said.
