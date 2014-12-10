(Fixes glitch in formatting)
* Carney sees only gradual increases in borrowing costs
* Cites weak export markets, government austerity measures
* UK inflation expected to dip, then accelerate
LONDON, Dec 10 British interest rates will have
to rise despite an expected dip in inflation but the exact
timing of the hike is uncertain and any moves are likely to be
gradual, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in an
interview published on Wednesday.
Carney, speaking to the Birmingham Post, stuck close to the
message that he gave last month alongside updated economic
forecasts and said inflation was still expected to dip below 1
percent in the coming months before starting to accelerate.
"What that means though, for this economy to have balance
and inflation to get back to two percent over the next few
years, is that ... interest rates are going to have to
increase," he was quoted as saying.
"We don't know the precise timing that will start, but what
we are emphasising ... is the path of interest rate adjustments
... is expected to be a gradual set of interest rate increases
and to a more limited extent than the past," he added.
Economists polled by Reuters do not expect the BoE to raise
rates until the third quarter of next year as a slowdown in
growth in the euro zone and big falls in oil prices reduce
short-term price pressures.
Carney has voted against raising rates since he took over at
the BoE last year, but in a speech earlier on Wednesday Ian
McCafferty, one of two policymakers in favour of higher rates,
said wages might be starting to pick up, bolstering the case for
a tightening of policy.
Carney cited weak export markets, a financial sector that
had not fully recovered from the crisis and ongoing pressures
from government austerity measures as reasons to expect future
rate rises to be gradual.
However, British economic growth is forecast to remain
strong. The BoE expects an expansion of 3.5 percent this year,
the fastest in a decade, before a slowdown to 2.9 percent in
2015.
* For the full interview, see: http://here
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Gareth Jones)