(Adds details)
LONDON Jan 23 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney on Friday played down the risk that Britain could fall
into a deflationary trap, saying it was best to look through
falling oil prices at a time when British wages are growing.
The BoE would still need to gradually increase interest
rates over the course of the next three years, if it was to stop
inflation from overshooting its 2 percent target, he said in a
newspaper interview in Davos, Switzerland.
Oil prices have more than halved since the middle of
last year, pushing British inflation to a 14-year low of 0.5
percent and causing two BoE policymakers to drop their calls for
higher interest rates this month.
But Carney said this tumble in oil prices should not
determine the medium-term path of monetary policy against a
backdrop of continued robust economic growth in Britain.
"It is appropriate to look through those dynamics at a time
when wages are growing and prices are having a one-off level
shift," Carney told the New York Times.
Inflation was likely to return to 2 percent within two
years, he said.
"That would be consistent with some modest, limited, gradual
increases in interest rates over the course of the next three
years," he added.
Earlier on Friday, Carney said he welcomed the bond-buying
plan unveiled by the European Central Bank on Thursday.
"(The plan is) absolutely necessary to preserve the
prospects of medium-term prosperity in Europe. This doesn't
deliver medium-term prosperity, it just creates the conditions
for it," he told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
But there was still a risk of persistently low inflation in
continental Europe, Carney told the newspaper, adding that
Britain's situation was not comparable because there were not
concerns about a "generalised move in prices down".
Carney said British inflation could also fall further, and
that he expected British wage growth to continue, although he
said he would like to see more evidence of this.
The central bank will publish new economic forecasts next
month.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)