FRANKFURT, March 27 The Bank of England expects
its next move in interest rates to be an increase not a cut
despite record low inflation, Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Friday, underscoring his difference of view with
the Bank's chief economist.
"We're still in a position where our message is... that the
next move in interest rates is going to be up," Carney said
during a panel discussion at a Bundesbank conference in
Frankfurt.
BoE chief economist Andy Haldane surprised investors last
week when he said a recent sharp slowdown in inflation meant the
bank was as likely as not to cut rates - a view that had been
previously rejected by Carney.
Several other top policymakers at the BoE have left Haldane
looking isolated in recent days.
On Friday, one of the Bank's deputy governors, Ben
Broadbent, also played down the sharp fall in inflation which
touched zero in February. He said Britain was unlikely to suffer
from a long bout of deflation.
In comments to The Times newspaper published later on
Friday, Broadbent said it was likely that rates would rise over
the next two to three years and he sought to diminish the
differences between Haldane and other policymakers.
"The truth is that if Andy had felt that strongly he
would've voted for a rate cut. What we do is we vote on interest
rates today. We do not vote on them in the future," Broadbent
told the newspaper in an interview.
All nine members of the BoE's rate-setting committee have
voted to keep rates at 0.5 percent since the start of the year.
Two members of the committee had voted to raise rates in the
final months of last year but changed their minds after the
plunge in international oil prices helped push down inflation.
Financial markets largely expect the first BoE rate hike to
come in 2016.
Officials from the Bank are due to refrain from making
public comments about the economy from Monday ahead of national
elections on May 7.
