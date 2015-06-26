(Adds quote, context)
LONDON, June 26 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Friday that many people working in finance are
still unaware of the standards of conduct expected and the need
for them to exceed that required by the letter of the law.
The BoE is stepping up its regulatory scrutiny of senior
figures in the finance industry in the wake of scandals hitting
London's trillion-dollar markets for foreign exchange and
interbank lending.
Earlier this month Carney and finance minister George
Osborne announced longer jail terms for financiers who break the
law, but Carney said a broader shift towards more ethical
financial market practices is needed.
"A lot of people in these markets didn't really know - and
probably still do not know - what is expected of them because it
hasn't been adequately defined in everyday language," Carney
said at a conference in the City of London.
"There are Aristotelian ethics up here, and very
black-letter regulation down here, and you can go round that in
some cases but still be offside."
The conference, which aims to promote a more inclusive form
of capitalism, was earlier addressed by the Archbishop of
Canterbury, who worked in finance and the oil industry before
joining the clergy, as well as the Prince of Wales.
Carney also reiterated recent warnings that financial
markets should be prepared for liquidity to dry up -- especially
in fixed-income markets -- in response either to central bank
actions or more fundamental factors.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Heinrich)