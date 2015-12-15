(Adds detail)
LONDON Dec 15 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said the central bank will take action to regulate
lending for mortgages used by landlords to buy properties, in a
newspaper interview published on Tuesday.
The Financial Times described Carney as concerned about high
levels of lending for so-called buy-to-let mortgages, citing the
risk that investors would all try to sell at the same time if
house prices slumped.
"So we do have to be careful around that (buy-to-let)
sector. And I think collectively there are a number of things
happening and we are watching it, we are watching it closely and
we will take action," Carney said.
The BoE took no action on the buy-to-let market at the
latest meeting of its Financial Policy Committee, instead saying
it stood ready to act if necessary.
In an environment where interest rates are low for a long
time, "vulnerabilities" can build, meaning tighter and more
active macroprudential policy should be expected in order to
allow monetary policy to do its job, Carney said.
Macroprudential measures aim to manage the risks missed by
regulators in the run-up to the financial crisis.
The FT also quoted Carney as saying he was fully committed
to the Bank of England's 2 percent inflation target.
"I'm married to the inflation target. That is my
fidelity... I'm not going to...follow through (on rate
rises)...if it is the wrong thing to do," Carney said.
In July, Carney had said the decision on whether or not to
raise interest rates from their record low 0.5 percent would
come into "sharper relief" by the end of the year, depending on
how the economy evolved.
"Were those conditions fulfilled as we proceeded through the
year? No, they weren't...So in terms of overall growth, it's
been there, but in terms of the cost developments, it hasn't
been," Carney told the FT.
British inflation returned to positive territory for the
first time in four months in November, but remained close to
zero as it has for most of this year, official figures showed on
Tuesday.
