LONDON Dec 15 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank will take action to regulate lending for mortgages used by landlords to buy properties, in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

The Financial Times described Carney as concerned about high levels of lending for so-called buy-to-let mortgages, citing the risk that investors would all try to sell at the same time if house prices slumped.

"So we do have to be careful around that (buy-to-let) sector. And I think collectively there are a number of things happening and we are watching it, we are watching it closely and we will take action," Carney said.

The BoE took no action on the buy-to-let market at the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Committee, instead saying it stood ready to act if necessary.

In an environment where interest rates are low for a long time, "vulnerabilities" can build, meaning tighter and more active macroprudential policy should be expected in order to allow monetary policy to do its job, Carney said.

Macroprudential measures aim to manage the risks missed by regulators in the run-up to the financial crisis.

The FT also quoted Carney as saying he was fully committed to the Bank of England's 2 percent inflation target.

"I'm married to the inflation target. That is my fidelity... I'm not going to...follow through (on rate rises)...if it is the wrong thing to do," Carney said.

In July, Carney had said the decision on whether or not to raise interest rates from their record low 0.5 percent would come into "sharper relief" by the end of the year, depending on how the economy evolved.

"Were those conditions fulfilled as we proceeded through the year? No, they weren't...So in terms of overall growth, it's been there, but in terms of the cost developments, it hasn't been," Carney told the FT.

British inflation returned to positive territory for the first time in four months in November, but remained close to zero as it has for most of this year, official figures showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)