By William Schomberg
LONDON Jan 18 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney is unlikely to make many predictions for the coming year
when he delivers his first keynote speech of 2016 on Tuesday.
Since taking over the central bank nearly three years ago,
Carney has been wrong-footed on a number of occasions by the
British economy's twists and turns after the financial crisis.
This may prompt him to tread carefully when he speaks at the
University of London.
In the most recent version of his favoured forward guidance
policy, Carney said last July that a decision on when to raise
interest rates would probably become clearer about now.
But the only thing that is clear is that the BoE will not
start easing Britain off ultra-low borrowing costs any time
soon.
"Right now it's hard to forecast when interest rate hikes
are coming in the UK. We have had a number of pretty big
surprises which have buffeted the Bank," Rob Wood, a former BoE
economist who now works for Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, said.
"Forward guidance is a tricky thing. There is no crystal
ball out there to say exactly where the economy is going to be
in one or two years' time."
When Carney arrived at the BoE from the Bank of Canada in
2013, he brought with him a policy of giving guidance to
investors and business on what was likely to happen with
interest rates.
Backed by finance minister George Osborne who was keen to
find new ways of getting Britain's economy out of its
stagnation, it represented a big break from the more cautious,
wait-and-see approach of his predecessor Mervyn King.
But Carney was forced into a quick rethink. He had said the
Bank would not even think about raising rates until Britain's
unemployment rate fell to 7 percent - something that then took
only a few months rather than the three years the BoE had
forecast.
Then, in the summer of 2014, with Britain's economy growing
strongly, Carney warned investors that rates could rise sooner
than markets expected, only for global oil prices to begin a
tumble which pushed British inflation below zero and scotched
any rate hike plans at the BoE.
CHANGING THE GOAL POSTS
As a result, some investors have voiced frustration at the
Bank's changing messages.
"The Bank of England has continually changed the goal posts
for us as investors to try and decide how monetary policy is
being decided," Scott Thiel, a managing director at investment
firm BlackRock, told reporters last month.
Others are less critical. "Forward guidance is obviously
more at risk if you make it clear that you are close to pulling
the trigger and then you don't pull the trigger," Mike Amey, a
director with global bond firm PIMCO said.
"I don't think we've ever got to that point in the UK."
Now, as Britain's economy heads into its seventh year of
economic growth but with inflation still just a fraction above
zero, Carney and his colleagues at the BoE are sticking to their
longer-term guidance that when interest rates do start to rise,
they will go up slowly and to a level lower than before the
crisis.
It remains to be seen whether Carney gives a new steer on
Tuesday about when that process might begin. In November he said
he wanted to see annual wage growth of about 3 percent, among
other factors, before feeling the time was right for the BoE to
move. Recently, wage growth has slowed to about 2 percent.
"Partly it's a case of once bitten, twice shy," Philip Shaw,
an economist with Investec, a bank, said. "But there's also a
great level of uncertainty which means the Bank can't give
clarity about when it might start to raise rates."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)