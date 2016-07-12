(Corrects quote in item ON CRITICISM OF BANK AND OF HIS ROLE to
"prejudge the line" from "prejudge the minds")
LONDON, July 12 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and other BoE officials are speaking in parliament about
measures taken by the central bank after Britain's vote to leave
the European Union and the bank's latest report on the country's
financial system.
MARK CARNEY, GOVERNOR
ON STERLING HELPING UK TO ADJUST POST-BREXIT
"The exchange rate move can help with that adjustment, it
can help with the relative importance of the traded sector
versus the domestic or so-called non-tradable sector. Also the
adjustment in the level of the currency will be a product of
investor perceptions of risk."
"The movements in sterling, such as the depreciation that we
have seen, should improve the current account balance, make it
smaller."
ON REASON FOR LOW LEVEL OF LONG-DATED GILT YIELDS
"There is a big element of what's happening in markets which
is in our opinion, in my opinion, a hedging of downside risk.
This is an economy which is highly flexible, it has got
tremendous strengths and they are reinforced by a financial
sytem that can withstand huge shock to it. And so there will be
adjustment and there will be growth in this economy without
question ... I would not take that core signal in terms of the
prospects of this economy, they are much better."
ON RISK OF SNAP-BACK IN YIELDS
"One of the risks is that you get a snap-back in yields,
because of changes in growth or inflation expectations, changes
in policy, policy uncertainty - a variety of factors could cause
a snap-back, and it is certainly one of the risks against which
we have to stress our institutions. It is particularly when it
becomes conventional wisdom that it isn't going to happen that
you have to make sure the institutions are prepared both in
terms of capital and risk management for that tail event
possibility."
ON INVESTORS TAKING OUT INSURANCE FOR EXTREME RISK EVENTS
"There is a chicken-and-egg element to this, which is you
can start with central bank policy or you can start with the
underlying fundamentals that are driving these rates, including
if one takes risk aversion as a fundamental and then central
banks having to set policy consistent with those fundamentals in
order to provide appropriate stimulus. What is unusual about the
current environment and amplifies it is that you have extremely
low interest rates and very high equity risk premium - the
equity risk premium in the UK has gone up quite substantially.
It has been rising over several years substantially and in the
last few weeks. And that is consistent for me ... with an
investor community as a whole that is taking out some insurance
for extreme risk events and the insurance is taken out of the
bond markets. So safety of money, even with negative interest
rates, is valued as a hedge for a portfolio."
ON UK BANK HEADQUARTERS AND SCOTTISH ISSUE
"Certainly what we saw in terms of the risk to financial
stability around the last Scottish referendum, a lot of it
addressed the headquarters of major financial institutions and
then the responsibilities of the home government for those
financial institutions and whether or not they have the fiscal
capacity to meet those responsibilities, so without prejudice to
any political evolution, certainly those types of issues should
be addressed well, well in advance of any decision that would be
put before anyone (such as a second independence referendum)."
ON COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS
"The open-ended funds with respect to commercial real estate
are an extreme case of a more general issue, and the more
general issue is one that the FPC has been looking into, which
is there has been a general drift, a general trend to create
funds that have daily liquidity that invest in increasingly
illiquid securities."
"If you had a spectrum of funds, this is at one end of the
spectrum, both in terms of the illiquidity of the assets - it is
hard to sell a building overnight at a fair price - and the fact
that the nature of the redemptions ... advantages those who
redeem early."
ON ITALY
"Let me start with UK exposure to Italy. UK banks direct
exposure to Italian banks is less than 1 percent of common
equity of the UK banks at .9 percent."
"UK bank exposure to the Italian economy today is about 11
percent of common equity ... it's quite modest, so that is well
managed."
"In terms of the seriousness of the situation in Italy, yes
this is a sector that has 18 percent non-performing loans of the
total loan stock. The economic outlook is modest at this stage
and of course the issues with the banks are reinforcing that."
"There are likely to be required some form of
recapitalisation of some of those institutions. There is a
macro-economic risk and the Italian authorities are aware of it
and are looking through to solutions to that."
ON OUTLOOK
"If the outlook has worsened, to use that term, in the
judgment of the MPC there always could be monetary response if
that is consistent with its remit."
Question: It is not impossible that a crunch could still
happen in terms of lending?
"I am worried about using the term (after) 2008, because we
are in a very different situation."
"As you would expect, we have been talking to the banks ...
and their orientation is outward, outward-facing, their balance
sheets are in a strong positions, they are in the business of
taking their own risk, and if they have to I am sure they will
adjust their risk profile, but they have a lot of capital and
they will need to put that to work. Again, it won't be supply
constrained, it won't be a credit crunch, it will be a function
of the overall economic outlook, which will be determined by
decisions away from the financial sector."
ON HSBC
"HSBC is under a deferred prosecution agreement in the
United States ... and we didn't intervene with the Justice
Department."
Question: I was asking whether you held any conversations or
discussions with the Chancellor. The allegation is that UK
authorities have ... been meddling, that is the allegation being
made by this Republican report.
I'm trying to get to the question of were you aware of any
such meddling, did you have any such conversations with the
Chancellor of the Exchequer prior to the decision being taken by
the attorney?
Carney: "Number one, no. Number two, no."
ON BANKS AND CHANGE IN STERLING RATE
"When there was a big change in sterling, our banks were
able to shoulder it, they had no open position and there was no
amplification of that change."
ON BANK BUFFERS
"They do have money available, even in a stress scenario,
before they get to those buffers. Not an extreme stress but a
mild stress scenario. This gives them more room, it makes it
less likely that they start restraining activity now in order to
avoid hitting those buffers and constraints for the future.
"We wouldn't represent this as the single silver bullet, it
is part, and should be seen, as part of a series of measures,
including contingency planning."
ON CREDIT
"We really do want to make it as clear as possible to
households and businesses, that credit should be available for
the right ideas and the right transactions, be it a mortgage or
new business."
"The determinant of credit growth in the economy for the
next little while will be credit demand as opposed to
constraints of credit supply."
"If the economy slows, and certain credit-intensive sectors
of the economy particularly around property slow, we would
expect obviously less credit growth."
ON RISK ENVIRONMENT
"The risk environment has shifted. I think we all recognise,
to varying degrees, that we are in a situation of increased
uncertainty."
"It will take some time for that (extra lending) capacity
(created by lower counter-cyclical capital buffer) to be used
up, just considering what credit demand is in a normal year and
given that the risk environment may be more risk-averse."
ON TRANSPARENCY
Question: Are any other records (other than published
minutes) kept of your private conversations with the Chancellor?
"It is important that governors and chancellors can have
private conversations about important economic and financial
issues and we'd be derelict in our duties if we did not."
"I'd be very wary about establishing a precedent which
limited freeflowing discussions between future governors and
future chancellors at this point ... nor do I think it is in the
interest of the functioning of the system that every
conversation, every discussion between the governor and the
Chancellor or whoever is minuted, recorded, tweeted in real time
- that is not in the interest of monetary and financial
stability."
ON CRITICISM OF BANK AND OF HIS ROLE
Asked about the "extraordinary set of allegations being made
by two former chancellors" against the BoE, Carney said: "I
agree it is extraordinary in all senses of the word."
"So what was in the March record, what's in the July FSR
(financial stability report) are the views of the FPC. They are
not prejudged, they are not pre-decided. They are based on
analysis, robust discussion..."
"I did not prejudge the line of those policy committees, nor
could I. That's not the way the system works, that is not the
way the system is set up."
"We make no apologies for having done our job and helped
others to do theirs.
"The Bank of England and the Financial Policy Committee is
well aware of its statutory responsibilities and is perfectly
capable of discharging those and it did so in a professional,
objective (...) manner. I think those who cast it into question
should consider their motivations and their judgement.
JON CUNLIFFE, DEPUTY GOVERNOR, FINANCIAL STABILITY
ON FUTURE COSTS FROM BANKS' MISCONDUCT
"I think when it comes to conduct, there is uncertainty
about how large future conduct costs will be ... I think
investors are looking to know when is the end of that and what
else might be coming down the pipe."
ON RISK PREMIUM ON UK ASSETS
"I think we've probably seen the start of financial markets
putting a risk premium on UK assets, simply because of the
uncertainty ... That will feed through to bank lending."
RICHARD SHARP, EXTERNAL MEMBER, FINANCIAL POLICY COMMITTEE
ON REAL ESTATE FUNDS
"The information from the market is that they are out
seeking the opportunity to liquidate their portfolio, but it's
not at any cost. They are going to try and do it in an orderly
fashion."
ON CRITICISM OF BOE
"One of the issues that was clear to us, and has certainly
demonstrated in the markets, is that this event indeed
transpired to be a significant domestic shock."
Question: Has there been startling dishonesty by the Bank of
England in your view?
"Absolutely not - I interrogated the models, and I was quite
satisfied that the models were created on the basis of
independent economic assumptions by economists trying to
determine the best outcome for the different scenarios."
Question: Do you also reject the peddling of phoney
forecasts?
"Yes."
