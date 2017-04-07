LONDON, April 7 Following are highlights from
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on international
banking at Thomson Reuters' headquarters in London on Friday.
ON BREXIT FINANCIAL SERVICES DEAL
Asked if he was calling for a specific financial services
deal with the EU after Brexit, Carney replied:
"No, short answer no. The government has been clear about
this and we fully support it. I'll use the prime minister's
words: a comprehensive, bold, ambitious new free trade
arrangement and that encompasses everything."
"We fully recognise that the negotiations around financial
services are one sliver, albeit an important sliver, but a
sliver of a much wider set of discussions that the UK and the EU
have just embarked upon."
SHOULD BANKS MOVE NOW?
"No, that's not the most prudent. It's prudent to be in a
position to continue operating after the UK leaves."
EURO CLEARING IN LONDON
"There are tremendous economies of scale and scope in
clearing multiple currencies in one location."
"We will work hard with European authorities to ensure that
the appropriate amount of euro business continues to be cleared
in London."
BANKS SHOULD PLAN FOR ALL EVENTUALITIES
"What you would do is, you would follow the spirit of the
letter you are receiving today which is to plan for all
eventualities. Now I will say that for the vast, vast majority
of firms located in the City of London and across the UK, that's
exactly what they have been doing..."
"Prudent planning means that you have to also plan for a
shorter time horizon and a more extreme outcome. That in no way
shape or form is saying that that's what our expectation is, and
certainly we'll be absolutely clear that is not in the best
interest of the EU 27 or the United Kingdom or the global system
as a whole."
BENEFITS OF LONDON AS FINANCIAL CENTRE
"There are tremendous, tremendous advantages of being part
of the world's leading financial system, unfortunately there
will be some costs in terms of contingency planning for the full
range of activities but in my view would be extreme to take
precipitate action given the two jurisdictions."
"We fully recognise that having the most sophisticated but
also the most complex and therefore potentially the most risky
financial system on our shores brings special responsibilities."
"We've responded in terms of the standards we have here but
also in terms of investment and supervisory capacity, market
infrastructure, the expertise that is resident here. "
"That's very difficult to replicate and it does bring
prosperity but it also brings risk."
HARD TO REPLICATE LONDON'S ADVANTAGES
BUILDING BLOCKS FOR BREXIT TRANSITION PERIOD
"All the building blocks are there for a system of enhanced
access... for a wide range of financial services. Now, that will
be determined by the negotiations and the timeframe in which
that is put in place. It will also be determined by those
negotiations, which as, both the Prime Minister and President
Tusk have acknowledged, may include a implementation period,
which is the Prime Minister's language, I think the president
uses transition period."
ON HOW U.S. REGULATION MIGHT CHANGE
"I think we should recognise a couple of things. One is
that, the U.S. authorities have, over the last several years,
done several things that are unique to the United States..."
"They may adjust some of those elements, just like we could
always adjust certain things that are bespoke to the United
Kingdom and go above and beyond international standards. That
wouldn't necessarily have any implication for the ability to
build this system, to take full advantage of the system of
mutual recognition, and we should recognise that."
"I'd be very wary of interpreting anything that the U.S.
administration does as a rollback of regulation, of a turning
inwards, of a fragmentation. And I think that we have the
mechanisms at the FSB, at the G20, to work together to avoid
misinterpretation."
MONETARY POLICY OUTLOOK
"Our central forecast has some modest withdrawal of monetary
stimulus over the course of the next few years. There is risk to
both sides of that."
"(There) are some signs of (strong consumer demand) coming
off slowly. That's what we expect but we'll monitor it and
ensure that we chart the right path."
