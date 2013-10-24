BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
LONDON Oct 24 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced on Thursday that the British central bank would expand the liquidity facilities it offers to banks and consider allowing non-banks access.
"Five simple words describe our approach: we are open for business," Carney said in a speech to a business audience in London.
The BoE said it would offer banks money and collateral for longer terms, accept a wider range of assets, including loans, and reduce the cost of its facilities.
Carney said he expected demand for the BoE facilities - which are currently relatively little used - to increase over the years when the BoE ended its Funding for Lending Scheme and reversed its quantitative easing asset purchases.
*(Reporting by David Milliken)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )