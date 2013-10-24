LONDON Oct 24 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced on Thursday that the British central bank would expand the liquidity facilities it offers to banks and consider allowing non-banks access.

"Five simple words describe our approach: we are open for business," Carney said in a speech to a business audience in London.

The BoE said it would offer banks money and collateral for longer terms, accept a wider range of assets, including loans, and reduce the cost of its facilities.

Carney said he expected demand for the BoE facilities - which are currently relatively little used - to increase over the years when the BoE ended its Funding for Lending Scheme and reversed its quantitative easing asset purchases.

*(Reporting by David Milliken)