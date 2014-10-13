LONDON Oct 13 Euro zone weakness will be only one factor that helps to determine when the British central bank raises interest rates, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in interviews broadcast on Monday.

Carney told U.S. news channel CNN that weakness in the euro zone and elsewhere had been a major theme at the International Monetary Fund's meetings in Washington, but that Britain's recovery had been driven primarily by domestic factors.

"The only difficulty that is caused by Europe is that it provides an additional drag on growth. But that doesn't dictate the monetary policy of the Bank of England," he said.

Carney added that the BoE had already forecast that Britain's rapid recovery would slow slightly towards the end of 2014, and would continue to keep a close eye on domestic inflation pressures that might come from the labour market.

Carney said in a separate interview with CNBC television that weaker global demand was producing a "very benign global inflationary environment and that is something that we do certainly take into account." (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)