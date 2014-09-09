LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's first increase in
interest rates since the financial crisis is getting closer but
the labour market is still in the process of recovering from the
financial crisis, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on
Tuesday.
"With many of the conditions for the economy to normalise
now met, the point at which interest rates also begin to
normalise is getting closer," Carney said in a speech to
representatives of trade unions.
"We have no pre-set course, however; the timing will depend
on the data," he said in the speech which largely reiterated
Carney's previous comments on the outlook for monetary policy.
Carney said the pace of wage growth in Britain had been very
weak - it actually fell in year-on-year terms in the most recent
reading. But this reflected how the country had seen a surge in
people seeking work, and there were signs that wages could pick
up modestly in the coming months, Carney added.
The Bank of England would watch closely how pay settlements
turn out at the turn of the year and "take a steer" from growth
in starting salaries for people starting new jobs, he said.
This would be consistent with most economists' expectations
that the BoE will not raise interest rates before February,
despite the fact that two of the BoE's nine policymakers voted
for a rate rise in August.
The BoE put wage growth more explicitly at the centre of its
thinking on when to raise interest rates last month.
Carney reiterated the view of the BoE's policymakers that
the amount of slack in the labour market was equivalent to
around 1 percent of Britain's economic output.
"In other words, there is still slack in the labour market
that must be used up," Carney said, adding that recent upgrades
to estimates of British economic growth to 2012 were unlikely to
change that view materially.
But Carney also said the BoE would not allow inflation risks
to build.
"The current inflation environment is benign. But it will
not remain benign if we do not increase interest rates prudently
as the expansion progresses," he said in the speech.
Carney repeated the BoE's message that when the time comes
for interest rates to go up, they will increase only gradually
and probably to a level below the average before the financial
crisis.
(Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)