LONDON, June 26 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday a more stringent cap on the size of mortgages borrowers take out relative to their income could have hurt the housing market.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee said that from October, it would only allow 15 percent of new mortgages to be at multiples higher than 4.5 times a borrower's income.

Asked what would happen if the BoE capped mortgage loan values at three times income - as suggested by business minister Vince Cable - Carney said this would restrict more than half the mortgages that are being underwritten today.

"And that would not just slow the housing market, it would reverse the housing market and have implications for the recovery and it would do too much, in our judgement," he told Channel 5 News. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)