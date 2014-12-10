LONDON Dec 10 British interest rates are going to need to rise to keep inflation in check, but the precise timing is uncertain and any moves are likely to be gradual, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

Carney, speaking to the Birmingham Post, stuck close to the message that he gave last month alongside updated economic forecasts, and said inflation was still expected to dip below 1 percent in the coming months and then start to rise.

"What that means though, for this economy to have balance and inflation to get back to two per cent over the next few years is that ... interest rates are going to have to increase," he was quoted as saying.

"We don't know the precise timing that will start, but what we are emphasising ... is the path of interest rate adjustments ... is expected to be a gradual set of interest rate increases and to a more limited extent than the past," he added.

