LONDON Dec 10 British interest rates are going
to need to rise to keep inflation in check, but the precise
timing is uncertain and any moves are likely to be gradual, Bank
of England Governor Mark Carney said in a newspaper interview
published on Wednesday.
Carney, speaking to the Birmingham Post, stuck close to the
message that he gave last month alongside updated economic
forecasts, and said inflation was still expected to dip below 1
percent in the coming months and then start to rise.
"What that means though, for this economy to have balance
and inflation to get back to two per cent over the next few
years is that ... interest rates are going to have to increase,"
he was quoted as saying.
"We don't know the precise timing that will start, but what
we are emphasising ... is the path of interest rate adjustments
... is expected to be a gradual set of interest rate increases
and to a more limited extent than the past," he added.
* For the full interview, see: http://here
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)