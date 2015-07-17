LONDON, July 17 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said it would be appropriate to raise interest rates as
the slack in Britain's economy is used up, a local newspaper
reported on Friday.
Carney said in an interview with the Lincolnshire Echo that
the central bank did not have a pre-determined plan to raise
rates from their record low level, but reiterated that the time
for a rate hike was moving closer.
"We are not on any pre-determined plan, but as slack is used
up in the labour market and the economy continues to grow, it
will be appropriate to make modest and reasonable adjustments in
interest rates, so that inflation stays around that target," he
told the Lincolnshire Echo.
Carney on Thursday gave his strongest hint yet about the
timing of an interest rate hike, saying in a speech in Lincoln
Cathedral that the decision would come into "sharper relief"
around the end of the year.
