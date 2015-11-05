LONDON Nov 5 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that he could not rule out serving longer than five years as head of Britain's central bank, after previously appearing keen to spend only a limited time away from his native Canada.

Asked in a Bloomberg TV interview if he might serve more than five years, Carney, who took office in July 2013, said: "I'm not even half way into my five years so it's far too early to answer that."

Finance minister George Osborne shortened the eight-year term for BoE governors to five in order to attract Carney, who told a British parliament committee in 2013 that he had personal and professional reasons for only wanting to serve five years. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)