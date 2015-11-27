LONDON Nov 27 Britain faces a difficult global
economic environment but demand in its domestic economy remains
strong, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a regional
newspaper interview published on Friday.
Carney said Britain's economic expansion was not driven by
excess borrowing, and that businesses were investing, in an
interview with the Gazette, a newspaper based in Teesside,
northeastern England.
"It is a pretty unforgiving global environment. Growth has
been weak for some time and in the last year or so growth in
emerging markets has started to weaken further," he was quoted
as saying.
"But on the other side of that is the fact that the UK
economy is one of the strongest of the advanced economies and we
continue to see strong domestic demand and households spending
money because real incomes are growing," he added.
(Reporting by David Milliken)