LONDON Aug 5 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday Britain's economic problems today are not a repeat of the financial crisis and that Britons should not worry about the supply of credit.

Carney was speaking after the BoE cut rates to a new record low 0.25 percent and expanded its quantitative easing programme by 60 billion pounds ($79 billion).

"People should not worry about the supply of credit, this is not after the financial crisis, this isn't during the euro crisis - this is a modern financial sector that is working," Carney told LBC radio.

