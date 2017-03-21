China April industrial profits +14.0 pct y/y - stats bureau
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.
LONDON, March 21 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was important not to overreact to economic data for a single month after figures showed earlier on Tuesday that inflation rose by more than expected in February.
Consumer price inflation hit 2.3 percent last month, shooting past the BoE's 2 percent target and its strongest in nearly three-and-a-half years.
"Look, (it's) a single data point. You never overreact to a single data point," Carney said in response to a question on the inflation figures at a panel discussion in London on banking conduct standards.
Sterling hit a three-week high after the data was published and government bond prices fell as investors priced in a steeper path for BoE interest rates in the coming years. (Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: