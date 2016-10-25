LONDON Oct 25 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday that the central bank would "undoubtedly"
take the recent fall of sterling into account when its
policymakers meet to consider cutting interest rates in the
coming days.
"It's undoubtedly something we will take into account over
the course of the next week as we sit down, update our forecast
and make our policy decision," Carney told lawmakers.
He also said inflation, which hit 1.0 percent in the 12
months to September, could pick up to between 1.5 or 1.8 percent
by the spring of 2017 and there were limits to the Bank's
willingness to "look through" the effect of annual inflation
rising past its 2 percent target.
The BoE is due to announce on Nov. 3 whether it has cut
interest rates to a new record low. It said in September it
expected most of its policymakers would back a rate cut, unless
there was a significant change in the outlook for the economy.
Since then, signs have grown that the hit to the economy
from the Brexit vote in June has not been as severe as the BoE
had previously thought and the value of the pound has fallen
further.
