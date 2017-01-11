LONDON Jan 11 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday he agreed with a leading London banker
who likened Britain's financial services industry to the wobbly
game of Jenga.
Pull one piece of wood out from a "Jenga tower" and you risk
the lot collapsing, Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC, warned on
Tuesday, in a reference to bank jobs moving out of London's City
as a result of Britain leaving the European Union.
In a Brexit grilling with lawmakers, Carney said he agreed,
given the self-reinforcing in Britain's financial services
industry forcing over recent decades. [nL5N1F149G}
"At some point, losing elements of that has outsized -
could have outsized - effects, and these are some of the
judgments that the government will have to make," he said.
