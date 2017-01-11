LONDON Jan 11 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said it would be a "big call" for the central bank to
rein in rapid growth in lending to consumers, which picked up
strongly last year and brought some echoes of the period before
the global financial crisis.
British consumer borrowing increased at the fastest annual
rate in more than 11 years in November, the BoE said last week,
and Carney told lawmakers that the momentum appeared to have
continued into the Christmas holiday season.
