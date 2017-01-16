LONDON Jan 16 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined on Monday to say if the central bank would respond to the sharp fall in the pound, saying only that the value of sterling goes up and down.

"The best I can say is that the value of the pound will go up and down," Carney said, after being asked a question about the outlook for the currency after delivering a speech at the London School of Economics.

Earlier on Monday, the pound fell to some of the lowest levels against the dollar seen in more than three decades.

Carney also repeated his view that leaving the European Union has the potential to reinforce existing risks facing Britain's economy. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)