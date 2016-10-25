LONDON Oct 25 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday the fall in the value of sterling had
been "fairly substantial" and the central bank's interest-rate
setters would take it into account.
Speaking to lawmakers, Carney repeated a recent comment that
the BoE did not target a particular level of sterling but was
not indifferent to it.
He said the most recent weakening of the pound, since an
annual conference of the ruling Conservative Party earlier this
month, was not due to changing views about the BoE's most likely
next moves on interest rates.
Prime Minister Theresa May caused investors to think that
she would pursue a tough approach to the upcoming Brexit
negotiations which could leave Britain with a lot less access to
markets in the European Union once it leaves the bloc. May also
said she would start formal Brexit talks by March of next year.
"Sterling starts to really move as it becomes clearer the
timing of the Article 50 triggering, and the market's perception
-- and I really underscore it's the market's perception -- of
what the potential relationship will be between the United
Kingdom and Europe," Carney said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by David Milliken, Costas Pitas and Helen Reid;
Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)