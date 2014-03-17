March 17 Britain's Treasury plans to name
Anthony Habgood chairman of the Bank of England's board, its
governing body, on Tuesday, Sky News reported on its website.
The broadcaster, without citing sources, said the Treasury
would appoint Habgood to the position on Tuesday morning and
replace David Lees, who has chaired the bank's board since 2009.
(link.reuters.com/fet67v)
Habgood, the outgoing chairman of Costa Coffee owner
Whitbread Plc and a former chief executive of business
supplies distributor Bunzl, is not a career banker.
However, he was on the board of National Westminster Bank prior
to its takeover by Royal Bank of Scotland in 2000.
The Bank of England and the Treasury could not be reached
for comment outside of regular business hours.
A source had told Reuters on Monday that Britain's finance
ministry would name a new BoE deputy governor for monetary
policy to replace Charlie Bean on Tuesday.
The bank's Governor Mark Carney is also set announce
wide-ranging changes to its organisation on Tuesday evening,
including details of a separate new post of deputy governor
responsible for markets and banking.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)