* UK growth likely to slow by 0.1 pct if China slows by 1
pct
* Indirect trade, financial links main contagion channels
* Fall in commodity prices to offset impact somewhat
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 18 Britain could suffer if China's
economy slows sharply, due in large part to knock-on effects on
mutual trading partners and links between the two countries'
financial sectors, a Bank of England report said on Friday.
If Chinese growth slowed to 5 percent from 6 percent over
the next few quarters, British growth would likely slow by
around 0.1 percent, the report said.
That is one third of the potential impact from an equivalent
slowing in the euro zone but four times larger than in 1990.
China accounts for more than 17 percent of world growth and
its imports represent around 10 percent of global trade. An
apparent slowdown in the country's rapid rate of growth has been
at the source of concerns about the global economy which have
unnerved financial markets in recent months.
"Our best guess is that these estimates are likely to
understate the overall impact, particularly in the event of a
sharp slowdown in China, where the spillovers to other countries
and through financial links would probably be larger than our
linear model would suggest," the report written by Ambrogio
Cesa-Bianchi and Kate Stratford at the BoE said.
While less than 4 percent of British exports go to China,
exports to China represent just under 10 percent of total goods
exports for the United States and the euro zone, Britain's main
trading partners, so indirect trade links with China are
"potentially sizeable."
Meanwhile, the spillovers to Britain from its financial
linkages with China could be "significant," the report said.
Only 1.6 percent of British-owned banks' foreign exposure is
to mainland Chinese banks, but that rises to 16 percent when
including Hong Kong.
A sharp slowing in China could also create uncertainty about
the global economic outlook, potentially hurting sentiment and
asset prices, as shown by recent financial market turbulence,
the report said.
"Any shock to the Chinese growth outlook might be expected
to have significant effects on the United Kingdom and other
countries through global sentiment and risk aversion."
The one saving grace for Britain is that a further slowdown
in China would likely hurt commodity prices, given China now
accounts for over 10 percent of world oil demand and roughly 50
percent of appetite for copper, the report said.
That would help Britain's growth, as the country is a net
importer of those goods and given that British companies would
see their energy and other input costs fall.
However, a recent fall in commodity prices has not yet had a
material impact on British growth, however, with the economy off
to a patchy start in 2016 and the government this week sharply
cutting its growth forecasts for the next few years.
(Editing by David Milliken)