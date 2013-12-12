LONDON Dec 12 Britain has more at stake than
many other countries from a relaxation of Chinese capital
controls and must be ready to cope with a tidal wave of renminbi
flows over the next decade, according to a Bank of England
study.
The paper suggests that China's external assets and
liabilities could jump from less than 5 percent of global GDP
today to more than 30 percent by 2025.
"If China does liberalise, few other events over the next
decade are likely to have more impact," said John Hooley, author
of the paper entitled "Bringing down the Great Wall? Global
implications of capital account liberalisation in China".
Britain's large and open financial system, combined with its
fast-growing financial ties with China, means it is likely to be
particularly affected by the expected further opening up of the
Asian powerhouse to global financial markets.
Potential benefits include faster economic growth and more
liquid capital markets but there is the risk that asset prices
could inflate too quickly, the paper said.
"A rapid increase in liquidity from China could lead to
absorption pressures in some asset markets in the short run,
which could lead to a mispricing of risk with adverse
consequences for financial stability," it says.
Citing examples where liberalisation brought instability -
such as in Eastern Europe where large capital inflows
contributed to a credit crisis in 2008 - the report warns that
China will need to sequence its opening up to foreign financial
markets with policies to curb excessive domestic credit growth.
"The potential changes in both the magnitude and composition
of capital flows would dramatically alter the financial
landscape in both China and globally," it concludes.
Britain's government is seeking to position London as the
main centre outside of Asia for trading and transacting in the
Chinese currency.
In October, the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority made
it easier for banks from China and other countries to open new
branches in Britain. In June the Bank of England established a
currency swap facility with China, supporting yuan users by
providing liquidity when needed.
"Given that Chinese capital account liberalisation could
lead to dramatic changes in the global financial landscape,
policymakers will be facing uncharted territory," the BoE report
said.
"To succeed, policy co-operation between national
authorities is likely to be necessary, both to increase
understanding of the risks and to develop common policy
approaches."