LONDON, June 26 Following are comments from Bank
of England Governor Mervyn King, chief economist Spencer Dale
and external policymakers Ben Broadbent and David Miles to
parliament's Treasury Committee.
The comments are from Governor Mervyn King unless otherwise
stated:
ON THE NEED FOR LOOSE MONETARY POLICY:
"I think that everyone on the (Monetary Policy) Committee
has been voting for a very easy monetary policy, everyone is
united on the need for a very loose monetary policy. At the
margin, there are slight differences of view about precisely how
loose it should be."
KING ON A POSSIBLE RATE CUT:
"There is nothing in principle against cutting bank rate
further if that turns out to be necessary."
"We haven't rejected it (interest rate cut) ... In present
circumstances we think the arguments that led us not to go below
50 basis points last time still apply, and we are still
concerned that we would squeeze the net interest margin on
particularly smaller building societies, which would make their
position vulnerable."
KING ON MONETARY POLICY AND ASSET PURCHASES:
"It is very difficult to imagine monetary policy going much
further and I think that my colleagues in the euro area and the
Federal Reserve have said similar things.
"Of course we can continue to expand asset purchases and I
think we certainly, as David Miles has said and I agree and
share his view, could do more on that and there is no immediate
limit or constraint on that.
"We will just have to see how this situation plays out and
work out what to do (and see if) we can identify further special
areas of concern, then we can work with the government to deal
with those.
"We haven't run out of road in terms of our basic policy
weapon, asset purchases, and we are prepared to use that if
necessary."
KING ON MONETARY POLICY:
"Monetary policy still does work by injecting more money
into the economy."
KING ON MONEY SUPPLY:
"I've been keen to engage in asset purchases - despite the
risks and all the problems that I know many people think are
important - to prevent the decline in broad money in this
country."
KING ON POLICY MIX
"We don't actually have tight fiscal policy. We have got
loose monetary policy, a big depreciation of the exchange rate,
a loose fiscal policy which is very slowly and gradually
tightening. All of that makes sense and as far as I can see
everyone is broadly in the place of wanting that."
MILES ON CUTTING BANK RATE:
"There is at least a question mark about whether it is
effective and as long as one has other levers which are
effective - which I think we do, quantitative easing - then I
think cutting bank rate is not the most attractive strategy."
"The neat macroeconomic impact of cutting bank rate, the
question 'does it or does it not increase the amount of demand
in the economy?', it seemed to me that it was ambiguous, it
wasn't clear that it would do what we would want it to and
therefore it's not the most effective way of loosening monetary
policy."
MILES ON WEAK INFLATION
"It is reassuring that the evidence that most of us see for
very weak domestically generated inflation pressures now looks
like it is consistent with the measured rate of inflation. That
has been a significant factor in people's views about what the
right policy is."
BROADBENT ON CASE FOR MORE QE:
"Having become aware of the possibility of these other
policies, that too gave me pause because to some degree at least
one can regard them as, if not substitutes, then having similar
effects."
KING ON THE CHANGING ECONOMY:
"In the last six weeks ... I am very struck by how much has
changed since we produced our May Inflation Report."
KING ON EFFECTS OF UNCERTAINTY:
"What is making our task extremely difficult is that we find
it very hard to judge what will be the pressure on inflation two
or three years down the road ... There is just enormous
uncertainty out there, I have no idea what is going to happen in
the euro area."
KING ON THE EURO ZONE:
"I am pessimistic. I am particularly concerned because over
two years now we have seen the situation in the euro area get
worse and the problem being pushed down the road."
"If things do go badly wrong in the euro area, that would,
as I said at Mansion House, be a dent to the capital position of
our banks."
"I think in the euro area they still need to confront the
challenge that a lot of loans, positions will have been taken
up, the ones which debtors will find impossible to repay and
hence the debtors can't repay."
KING ON EMERGING MARKETS AND THE UNITED STATES:
"What has particularly concerned me in the last several
months - why I have voted for more easing policy - was my
concern about the worsening I see in the position in Asia and
other emerging markets.
"And my colleagues in the United States are more concerned
than they were at the beginning of the year about what is
happening to the American economy."
KING ON GLOBAL CHALLENGES:
"We are in the middle of a deep crisis, with enormous
challenges to put our own banking system right and challenges
for the rest of the world that they are struggling with."
KING ON HOW LONG CRISIS WILL LAST:
"When this crisis began in 2007-2008, most people including
ourselves did not believe that we would still be right in the
thick of it, in the middle of it, quite this late. And all the
way through, I've said to this committee that I don't think we
are yet half-way through - I've always said that and I'm still
saying it."
KING ON NEED FOR INTERNATIONAL CO-OPERATION:
"I don't think any one country can get out of this easily on
its own. It will require a great deal of international
co-operation. And that is why it is very striking that our
friends and colleagues in the United States spend so much time
worrying about developments in the euro area."
KING ON VERY LOW INTEREST RATES:
"There is no doubt, and the BIS (Bank for International
Settlements) referred to this at the weekend, I spent the
weekend in Basel for their annual general meeting. They pointed
to the fact that, in the long run, (having) very low interest
rates is not a healthy position for an economy to be in and I
share that view."
KING ON LOST CAPACITY:
"My own judgment is that in the very long run we will be
able to get back the capacity that we might have lost but it
will take a long time."
MILES ON CAPACITY:
"I am concerned that unless we get demand and growth up to
more normal levels, some of what is currently unused capacity
will turn into lost capacity ... If we don't get growth back
relatively quickly, that affects permanently the amount of
capacity in the economy."
KING ON WHETHER MACROPRUDENTIAL TOOLS SHOULD BE USED
SYMMETRICALLY:
"Yes, absolutely."
BROADBENT ON POWER OF NEW STIMULUS SCHEMES:
"Whether these things are sufficient to deal with the
downward pressure that we are getting, or at least the reduction
in the inflation profile we are getting, we will have to judge
month by month."
DALE ON FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME:
"A key design principle that we are working on is that
access to the scheme is directly related to the extent that
banks increase their net lending to the real economy. That is a
fundamental design feature of this scheme."
KING ON FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME:
Asked when the 'funding for lending' scheme is to be
launched, King said: "In a very few weeks. The final discussions
to produce the design of the scheme will be completed this
week."
"That (Treasury indemnity for the 'funding for lending'
scheme) is one of the issues that is under discussion at
present... The nature of the scheme is one where it may not be
necessary, we are not buying assets here."
"I can give no guarantee (that the funding for lending
scheme will increase banks' loan books). That will depend on
what happens in the world economy and the impact of that in the
UK."
"This is a scheme that provides a strong financial incentive
to banks to expand lending ... I have had a meeting with the
chief executives of the biggest banks (about the scheme) - after
it was announced at Mansion House."
KING ON STIGMA OF USING BOE'S DISCOUNT WINDOW FACILITY:
"I think we've done what we can and my belief is that it
(stigma) has been effectively resolved."
"They've (British banks) all been pre-positioning large
amounts of collateral under the discount window facility and we
welcome that."
KING ON BOE'S ECTR LIQUIDITY FACILITY:
"We are about to put in place a new facility to provide
banks with back-stop liquidity, which they haven't shown a great
need for so far - the auction went but it went at the lowest
price."
"I didn't want the Bank (of England) to find itself in a
position where over the next six months something would go wrong
that would create a demand for liquidity to which we would then
be responding at the last minute. I wanted to get the ECTR
(Extended Collateral Term Repo) activated, so that people knew
it was there."
"If we feel that there is no need for it because
circumstances have improved, then that (ending the ECTR scheme)
is certainly possible. The question of whether we will hold new
auctions is one that we will review after six months."
KING ON LIQUIDITY RULES:
"The regulation which is proposed to be introduced at an
international level ... these potential regulations do not
adequately in my view take into account the way in which central
banks provide liquidity in stressed times.
"(There is) a great deal of concern about an inadvertent
application of overly tight regulation in present
circumstances."
KING ON SEPARATION OF BANKS:
"My personal view has always been that there was real merit
in pursuing the separation of this utility-type banking from
investment banking.
"We need more competition and more new entrants into UK
banking."
KING ON NATWEST:
"Once the current (NatWest) difficulties are over, then we
will need the FSA to go in and carry out a very detailed
investigation to find out, first of all, what went wrong and
then perhaps even more importantly why it took so long to
recover."
"What I can assure everyone of is that the (RBS/NatWest)
problems are not problems of the way in which banks interconnect
the general payment system ... and there is not risk to that ...
"They are not liquidity problems, this is an operational
problem."
KING ON SELF-FULFILLING DOWNTURN:
"The confidence that is particularly lacking now is the
confidence to invest today rather than wait and see what happens
to the euro area and other developments over the next two years.
"It is postponing decisions that companies fully expect to
take at some point - that now is not the time to commit. If
everyone does that, then you do indeed get a self-fulfilling
downturn in the economy."
MILES ON COMPANIES' OPTIMISM:
"Although business surveys are not filled with optimism,
there are some signs that companies are slightly more optimistic
about where we will be in 12 months or 18 months. I have spent
quite a lot of time talking to companies around the country and
there is a degree of optimism that things will get better."
KING ON POSSIBLE MERGER OF MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE AND
FINANCIAL POLICY COMMITTEE:
"I think it is too early to say 'let's merge the MPC and
FPC'. Let's look out and see what happens to the instruments of
the FPC, after all this parliament haven't even decided which
ones to delegate ...
"Let's give it five years ... Given the first five years, do
we still think it's sensible to have separate committees or to
put them together? I think that's a good question to ask then
but not now."