LONDON Nov 24 Financial institutions which
settle trillions of dollars of derivative contracts a day may
need to hold more capital to stop them requiring a government
bailout if they fail, a senior bank of England official said on
Monday.
David Bailey, a BoE official responsible for financial
market infrastructure, said clearing houses - also known as
central counterparties (CCPs) - might need to build up bigger
capital buffers, as banks are already being required to do.
BoE Governor Mark Carney heads the Financial Stability Board
(FSB), a body which advises leaders from the G20 group of major
economies on financial regulation and is increasingly concerned
about risks posed by institutions other than banks.
"There is ... an important question as to whether CCPs are
resolvable in their current forms, and ... whether changes to
the liability structure of CCPs are necessary to make this
approach credible, without recourse to taxpayer funds," Bailey
said at an event hosted by Deutsche Boerse.
"The FSB has recently proposed that there must be a minimum
level of 'Total Loss Absorbing Capacity' for banks, and we will
need to consider carefully whether and how this concept could be
effectively translated to CCPs," Bailey added in his speech.
Volumes at clearing houses such as ICE, CME Group
and LCH Clearnet are set to grow significantly
as banks are forced by regulators to clear their derivatives
transactions through CCPs to increase safety and transparency.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, writing by David Milliken; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)