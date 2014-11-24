* Battles loom over EU law on failing clearers
LONDON, Nov 24 Financial institutions that
settle trillions of dollars of derivative contracts a day may
need to hold more capital to stop them requiring a government
bailout if they fail, a senior Bank of England official said on
Monday.
David Bailey, a BoE official responsible for financial
market infrastructure, said clearing houses - also known as
central counterparties (CCPs) - might need to build up bigger
capital buffers, as banks are already being required to do.
BoE Governor Mark Carney heads the Financial Stability Board
(FSB), a body which advises leaders from the G20 group of major
economies on financial regulation and wants to stop clearers
from becoming "too big to fail" like global banks have been.
"There is ... an important question as to whether CCPs are
resolvable in their current forms, and ... whether changes to
the liability structure of CCPs are necessary to make this
approach credible, without recourse to taxpayer funds," Bailey
said at an event hosted by Deutsche Boerse.
"The FSB has recently proposed that there must be a minimum
level of 'Total Loss Absorbing Capacity' (TLAC) for banks, and
we will need to consider carefully whether and how this concept
could be effectively translated to CCPs," Bailey said in his
speech.
TLAC refers to a buffer of bonds that can be written down or
converted into equity to shore up a tottering bank.
Volumes at clearing houses such as ICE, CME Group
and LCH Clearnet are set to grow significantly
as banks are forced by regulators to clear their derivatives
transactions through CCPs to increase safety and transparency.
The European Commission will publish a draft European Union
law in 2015 dealing with a failing clearer, senior Commission
official Olivier Guersent said, declining to say if it would
include a TLAC-style requirement.
Kay Swinburne, a British member of the European Parliament
which, along with EU states, will amend and approve the law,
wanted a "TLAC concept" for clearing houses.
"The more instruments that you have the better. You have to
remember the costs of failure," said David Wright, secretary
general of the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO), a global markets watchdog.
"The big question is costs and benefits. I would err on the
side of caution because the cost of damage is so high," Wright
said.
Speakers signalled a battle also loomed over whether
investors with assets trapped in a failing clearer should suffer
losses like the clearer's members and owners would, or be
shielded as "innocent bystanders".
Swinburne said investors should be protected otherwise it
would be like taxpayers bailing out private financial
institutions again as they did during the global financial
crisis.
