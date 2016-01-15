(TXT)
LONDON Jan 15 British banks saw a notable rise
in demand for personal loans and other unsecured credit in late
2015 which was expected to remain strong in early 2016, the Bank
of England said.
The BoE's Credit Conditions Survey said banks were providing
more unsecured lending to households as their appetite for risk
grew.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said this week that
Britain's economic recovery was not reliant on growing debt
levels among households.
"The increase in unsecured credit availability appeared
particularly apparent in other unsecured lending, such as
personal loans, where credit scoring criteria were reported to
have loosened," the BoE said as it released its quarterly survey
on Friday.
It also said banks had reported a slight increase in demand
for mortgages in the fourth quarter of last year and it was
likely to rise in the first quarter of this year.
Demand for buy-to-let (BTL) lending increased significantly
in the fourth quarter, the BoE said.
The BoE is seeking powers to limit the size of BTL mortgages
in order to reduce risky lending while Britain's finance
minister George Osborne has said he will charge more tax on BTL
investments.
