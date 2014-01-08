LONDON Jan 8 British lenders expect a
significant increase in the availability of mortgages and a
better supply of business loans in the first quarter of 2014, a
Bank of England survey showed on Wednesday.
The central bank's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey said
banks reported that demand for secured lending by households -
essentially mortgages - rose at its fastest pace in the fourth
quarter since the survey began in 2007.
"Lenders expected the availability of secured credit to
significantly increase in 2014 Q1, including for those borrowers
with a LTV (Loan to Value) ratio above 75 percent and 90
percent," the BoE said.
The government launched a mortgage guarantee scheme under
its Help to Buy plan in October, helping home-buyers to put down
a deposit of as little as 5 percent.
The impact of the latest phase of the Help to Buy programme
has so far been modest, leading to an extra 6,000 mortgage
applications between October and December, according to
previously released numbers.
That compares with overall mortgage approvals that are
running at about 70,000 a month.
The BoE survey published on Wednesday found lenders expected
spreads on mortgage rates to fall further but only slightly over
the next three months.
House prices in December saw their first month-on-month fall
since the start of 2013, lender Halifax said earlier on
Wednesday.
The BoE said a rise in commercial property prices pushed up
availability of credit significantly for the first time since
the question was included in its surveys in 2008.
The BoE survey also showed that the availability of credit
to the corporate sector increased significantly in the last
three months of 2013, helped by the improving outlook for the
economy as well as competition among banks and from capital
markets.
"All these factors were expected to contribute significantly
to availability in 2014 Q1," the Bank said.
The BoE has long highlighted the lack of credit for
companies as a hindrance to Britain's economic recovery.
In November, the Bank and the government agreed to refocus
their joint Funding for Lending Scheme away from mortgage
lending and it will now only seek to encourage lending to
businesses.
The BoE survey was conducted between Nov 11 and Dec 2.