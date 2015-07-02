LONDON, July 2 The deepening economic crisis in
Greece is "very dangerous" and the Bank of England needs to
prepare for the worst, Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on
Thursday.
"It's a very volatile situation. It's a very fluid
situation. It is a very dangerous situation.... We have to
prepare for the worst," Cunliffe said in an interview with BBC
Radio 4.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that
the BoE was ready to take whatever action was required to limit
the spillover if Greece were to leave the euro zone.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kim Coghill)