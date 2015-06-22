LONDON, June 22 Britain's reserve of spare
labour is running out, which should help to boost poor British
productivity growth as companies focus increasingly on less
labour-intensive forms of production, a top Bank of England
official said on Monday.
BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe endorsed the central bank's
central forecast last month that poor productivity growth -
Britain's biggest economic challenge - should improve gradually
over the next few years.
But Cunliffe sid the bank's Monetary Policy Committee would
find itself under greater pressure to act to control price
pressures if wage growth continues to pick up without a
commensurate improvement in productivity.
In a speech to the Automotive Fellowship International in
Luton, in south England, Cunliffe said a "reservoir" of labour
supply allowed the economy to grow strongly with poor
productivity and without generating inflation.
"We are now getting close to the end of that reservoir of
spare labour supply. It is very difficult to say how close,
measuring spare capacity in the economy with great precision --
to single decimal points -- is not really possible," he said.
As that supply runs out, companies will have an incentive to
switch away from more labour-intensive forms of production,
boosting productivity in the process.
But he said that productivity growth due to a reallocation
of resources remained weak. A substantially larger proportion of
loss-making firms than in the past suggested "more than a hint
of 'zombiness' in the corporate sector", he added.
Data last week showed British workers' pay grew at its
fastest rate in nearly four years in the three months to April,
prompting rate-setter Kristin Forbes to a say an interest rate
hike was coming in the "not-too-distant future".
Cunliffe repeated the BoE's guidance that interest rates
were likely to rise from their present record low of 0.5
percent, albeit gradually and to a level below their pre-crisis
average.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Larry King)