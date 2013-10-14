* Future BoE deputy governor Cunliffe speaks to lawmakers
* UK banking system not at risk from a housing bubble
* But households must take care not to borrow too much
LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's housing market is not
entering a new price bubble but bank lending must be watched
closely after the launch of a new state mortgage guarantee
programme, the Bank of England's next deputy governor said on
Monday.
"It doesn't look that we are in a bubble," Jon Cunliffe, who
starts at the central bank next month, told members of
parliament's Treasury Committee.
He said the British government's "Help to Buy" mortgage
programme did not pose a risk to the country's banking system,
but could be a danger to individual households.
"In terms of whether it leads to households becoming
over-exposed because they can now borrow higher amounts, there
is a possibility it could do that and that would create more of
a risk."
"That, I think, is one of the reasons it's necessary to keep
a very firm eye on the lending standards that lenders use, the
underwriting standards," he added.
Cunliffe is due to replace Paul Tucker as the BoE's deputy
governor responsible for financial stability on Nov. 1.
In response to questions from lawmakers about monetary
policy, Cunliffe echoed comments by BoE policymakers, saying the
central bank's new policy of forward guidance helps mitigate the
risk of premature expectations of higher interest rates.
He also said he assumed the United States would resolve the
shutdown of the federal government, but added that the impact of
any U.S. debt default would be very large and that banks in
Britain, including the Bank of England, should be making
contingency plans.
In the slightly longer term, one of the main risks faced by
Britain's financial system was the danger of a rapid rise in
global short-term interest rates.
"An abrupt normalisation of interest rates could threaten
financial stability if UK borrowers struggled to service their
debts and if intermediaries with leverage were shown to be
vulnerable to a fall in asset prices," he said.
"Although they have deleveraged following the crisis, UK
households remain highly indebted by historic standards," he
added.
Cunliffe has most recently served as Britain's top envoy to
the European Union in Brussels. In a previous role he led
British negotiators at G8 and G20 negotiations during the
financial crisis.