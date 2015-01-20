* BoE's Cunliffe: EU markets plan needs caution
* Cunliffe says no institutional changes needed

By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 20 The European Union's plans to
build a capital markets union (CMU) to increase funding for the
economy will take years and needs careful handling, Bank of
England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.
The CMU is the vehicle the EU's executive European
Commission hopes will increase market-based funding for
companies and wean the 28-country bloc off its heavy reliance on
banks.
It will focus on cutting red tape for smaller companies
which want to list on stock markets to raise funds, and find
ways to increase securitisation, or the sale of debt based on a
pool of loans like mortgages.
In the first response to the EU plans from a British
regulator, Cunliffe urged some caution.
"It is abundantly clear... that achieving the necessary step
change in market-based financing in the EU means a marathon not
a sprint," Cunliffe told a conference organised by Open Europe.
"Though there may be early wins, it will involve a carefully
planned, detailed and sustained effort over a number of years
and in a very wide range of areas. The benefits however could be
very large indeed."
Creating a deeper stock market should be the priority for
the CMU as equity provides the most efficient forms of risk
sharing, Cunliffe said.
But institutional change seen with the new euro zone banking
union will not be needed for the CMU, Cunliffe said.
This is a reference to concerns in Britain, the bloc's
biggest securities market, that a new EU super-regulator for
markets will be created in the same way the European Central
Bank now supervises top euro zone lenders.
A push by Brussels for a new, more powerful EU regulator to
oversee the City of London financial sector would stoke anti-EU
sentiment in Britain ahead of the May general election.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised an in/out
referendum on EU membership if his party wins the election.
The bloc's financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill is
due to publish a discussion paper on CMU in February with
legislative proposals likely to follow in 2016.
Reporting by Huw Jones
Hugh Lawson)