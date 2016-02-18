* Top BoE official makes rare comment on market expectations
* Markets' BoE rate hike bets not justified, says Cunliffe
* Cunliffe sees strong UK labour market
(Adds reaction, detail)
By Huw Jones
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Jon Cunliffe on Thursday described market moves signalling an
interest rate hike only by the end of the decade as unwarranted,
a clear sign of the central bank's unease with market
expectations.
Worries about the health of the global economy and banks
have sent investors fleeing into safe assets over the past
month, prompting markets to reverse expectations that the BoE
could raise interest rates any time soon.
Monetary Policy Committee member Cunliffe said market
pricing of the BoE's first rate hike had been pushed out by two
years compared with only a month ago, into the second quarter of
2019.
There is also a chance the BoE could even cut interest rates
from their present record low of 0.5 percent, according to
market pricing, despite BoE Governor Mark Carney saying all MPC
members believe the next move will be a hike.
"I can't see anything in the economic news that would lead
to a shift like that," Cunliffe said at an event in Brussels
held by the Swiss Finance Council.
BoE officials rarely comment on market expectations of
interest rates, although there have been notable exceptions,
such as Carney's 2014 Mansion House speech when he said a rate
hike could come "sooner than markets expect".
Cunliffe added it was unclear why there was such a
disconnect between the economic data and the yield curve, but
that it could reflect markets viewing low growth and entrenched
low inflation as a "new normal".
"(But) my big picture of the world hasn't changed with the
market yield curve," Cunliffe said, referring to a "slow
recovery story".
Expectations that an economic downturn will keep interest
rates lower for longer can prompt investors to scoop up
higher-yielding long-dated debt, causing the yield curve to
flatten or even invert.
He pointed to British jobs data on Wednesday that showed
vacancies at record highs, the unemployment rate at its lowest
level in a decade - although productivity has not recovered and
pay is "still stuck and not recovered".
"Putting these together I see this slow recovery story,"
Cunliffe said.
If riskier assets started to rally and the MPC did not feel
interest rate expectations were responding, more BoE
policymakers might choose to hit out at market expectations, RBC
economist Sam Hill said, adding that Cunliffe's comments were
"valid".
"But at the moment I'm not sure they've got the confidence
to do this in an orchestrated way," he said.
Economists polled by Reuters show a BoE rate hike coming by
the end of this year.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Andy Bruce in London
Editing by David Milliken and Alison Williams)