LONDON Feb 24 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday that he still believed Britain's
economy was in a slow recovery from the financial crisis, but
the central bank was ready to provide more stimulus if needed.
"I think there is still mileage in the slow healing story,"
Cunliffe told an audience of students in London.
"My central projection remains that the UK economy will
continue to grow solidly and that inflation will return to
target over the next few years."
But he also said he would watch "very carefully" for shocks
coming from elsewhere in the world, and it might turn out the
global economy was stuck in a long-term rut of weak demand
rather than healing.
"We have a range of tools at our disposal and should be
ready to use them whichever risk materialises," Cunliffe said.
"If economic growth falters and pay and productivity remain
stuck at current levels, then the healing story will become
increasingly less convincing."
Britain has grown more quickly than most other rich
countries over the past two years, but the recovery has faltered
in recent months, reflecting a slowdown in the world economy.
On Tuesday, BoE Governor Mark Carney said the central bank
could cut interest rates or expand its bond-buying programme, if
needed. One of the Bank's nine rate-setters, Gertjan Vlieghe,
suggested he might vote for a rate cut soon if there was further
bad news on the economy.
Most economists have predicted the BoE will raise interest
rates around the end of this year, for the first time since they
were cut to a record low of 0.5 percent almost seven years ago.
But financial markets have pushed back their expectations of a
first increase to around the end of the decade.
Cunliffe, reiterating a comment he made last week, said he
could not see any recent news about the economy that justified
how distant a rate increase appeared, based on market pricing.
