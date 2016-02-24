(Adds more comments, background.)

LONDON Feb 24 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday that he still believed Britain's economy was in a slow recovery from the financial crisis, but the central bank was ready to provide more stimulus if needed.

"I think there is still mileage in the slow healing story," Cunliffe told an audience of students in London.

"My central projection remains that the UK economy will continue to grow solidly and that inflation will return to target over the next few years."

But he also said he would watch "very carefully" for shocks coming from elsewhere in the world, and it might turn out the global economy was stuck in a long-term rut of weak demand rather than healing.

"We have a range of tools at our disposal and should be ready to use them whichever risk materialises," Cunliffe said. "If economic growth falters and pay and productivity remain stuck at current levels, then the healing story will become increasingly less convincing."

Britain has grown more quickly than most other rich countries over the past two years, but the recovery has faltered in recent months, reflecting a slowdown in the world economy.

On Tuesday, BoE Governor Mark Carney said the central bank could cut interest rates or expand its bond-buying programme, if needed. One of the Bank's nine rate-setters, Gertjan Vlieghe, suggested he might vote for a rate cut soon if there was further bad news on the economy.

Most economists have predicted the BoE will raise interest rates around the end of this year, for the first time since they were cut to a record low of 0.5 percent almost seven years ago. But financial markets have pushed back their expectations of a first increase to around the end of the decade.

Cunliffe, reiterating a comment he made last week, said he could not see any recent news about the economy that justified how distant a rate increase appeared, based on market pricing.