LONDON, June 28 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Jon Cunliffe on Wednesday signalled that now is not the time to
raise interest rates, siding with his boss Mark Carney in a
deepening split between officials on the need for higher
borrowing costs.
Speculation mounted last week that Governor Carney's grip on
decision-making at the BoE was weakening when chief economist
Andy Haldane said he might break ranks and join dissenters who
voted this month for Britain's first rate hike in a decade.
But Cunliffe said he wanted more time to see how
improvements in business investment and exports could compensate
for a consumer slowdown before deciding to raise interest rates
from their record low 0.25 percent.
He stressed weak wage growth and said the lesson from the
last few years was that Britain's economy had not generated much
domestic inflation pressure, despite a sharp fall in
unemployment.
Asked in a BBC radio interview if now was the right time to
raise interest rates, Cunliffe said:
"(Consumer spending) is slowing as households' real incomes
are squeezed by higher inflation, we expect some of that slowing
to be offset by growth in business investment, growth in
exports. And I want to see how that plays out."
"(We) do have to look at what's happening to domestic
inflation pressure, and I think that on the data we have at the
moment, gives us a bit of time to see how this evolves,"
Cunliffe said.
Earlier this month the BoE said a recent jump in inflation
to 2.9 percent meant it was likely to exceed 3 percent this
autumn - higher than the BoE forecast just a few weeks ago and
well above its 2 percent inflation target.
Three out of eight members of the Monetary Policy Committee
unexpectedly voted to raise interest rates, jolting financial
markets. The ninth seat on the MPC is currently vacant.
The unexpectedly tight vote added questions over monetary
policy to uncertainty over Britain's political outlook since
Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a parliamentary
majority in an election earlier in the month.
Cunliffe said inflation overshooting the BoE's target was
"not a comfortable place" for any member of the MPC.
But he said it was important to consider how much of the
overshoot was generated domestically, rather than as a product
of the pound's fall in the aftermath of last year's Brexit vote.
Cunliffe highlighted that average earnings excluding bonuses
rose at an annual rate of just 1.7 percent in the three months
to April, the weakest increase since January 2015.
Even with Haldane's surprise intervention last week, most
economists think interest rates are unlikely to rise in the next
few months.
One of the three MPC members who voted to hike rates,
Kristin Forbes, has completed her term and has been replaced by
Silvana Tenreyro, a trade-focused London School of Economics
academic.
On Tuesday, the BoE tightened its controls on bank credit to
more normal levels, deciding the risk had passed of a big hit to
the economy and to lending after last year's Brexit vote.
