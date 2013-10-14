LONDON Oct 14 Britain's housing market does not
appear to be entering a new price bubble, Jon Cunliffe, who is
due to start as a deputy governor of the Bank of England next
month, said on Monday.
He also told members of parliament's Treasury Committee that
property prices needed to be watched very carefully and the bank
had powers to deal with them.
He is due to replace Paul Tucker as the BoE's deputy
governor responsible for financial stability on Nov. 1.
Cunliffe has most recently served as Britain's top envoy to
the European Union in Brussels. In a previous role he led
British negotiators at G8 and G20 negotiations during the
financial crisis.