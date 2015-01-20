LONDON Jan 20 The European Union's plans to
build a capital markets union to increase funding for the
economy will take years and need careful handling, Bank of
England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.
The CMU is the vehicle the EU's executive European
Commission hopes will increase market-based funding for
companies and wean the 28-country bloc off its heavy reliance on
banks.
It will focus on cutting red tape for smaller companies which
want to list on stock markets to raise funds, and find ways to
increase securitisation, or the sale of debt based on a pool of
loans like mortgages.
In the first response to the EU plans from a British
regulator, Cunliffe urged some caution.
"It is abundantly clear... that achieving the necessary step
change in market-based financing in the EU means a marathon not
a sprint," Cunliffe told a conference organised by Open Europe.
"Though there may be early wins, it will involve a carefully
planned, detailed and sustained effort over a number of years
and in a very wide range of areas. The benefits however could be
very large indeed."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by William Schomberg)