LONDON, July 29 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Jon Cunliffe said he had concerns about how fragile financial
markets would adjust to an interest rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, in an interview published on Wednesday.
Cunliffe told the Guardian newspaper that financial markets
were "quite fragile" at the moment.
"If and when U.S. interest rates go up ... there are
concerns about how the market will adjust," he said. "This must
be the most advertised, well signalled change in monetary policy
in the history of man. Nonetheless you don't know. These are
different sorts of markets to the ones we had before," he added.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)