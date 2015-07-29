LONDON, July 29 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said he had concerns about how fragile financial markets would adjust to an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, in an interview published on Wednesday.

Cunliffe told the Guardian newspaper that financial markets were "quite fragile" at the moment.

"If and when U.S. interest rates go up ... there are concerns about how the market will adjust," he said. "This must be the most advertised, well signalled change in monetary policy in the history of man. Nonetheless you don't know. These are different sorts of markets to the ones we had before," he added.

