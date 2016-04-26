LONDON, April 26 Investors may not have fully priced in the possibility that banks will generate lower returns than in the past, a deputy governor of the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

"There is clearly at present a wide gap between banks' disappointing returns on the one side and investors' expectations on the other," Jon Cunliffe said in a speech.

"This is reflected in current price to book ratios. This gap may need to be closed from both directions."

Cunliffe also said banks needed to keep up the momentum of their restructuring efforts after the financial crisis, and that the commercial real estate market was currently in "deep freeze" in the run-up to Britain's June 23 referendum on EU membership. (Reporting by David Milliken; writing by William Schomberg)