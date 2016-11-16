LONDON Nov 16 Sterling's sharp fall since
Britain voted to leave the European Union has made it harder to
set monetary policy, BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on
Wednesday.
Cunliffe said he fully backed the central bank's neutral
stance regarding its next move in interest rates, as announced
earlier this month, and its latest quarterly set of forecasts
which see a modest slowdown next year.
The British economy probably still needed interest rates to
be negative in 'real' or inflation-adjusted terms, but the fall
in sterling meant the BoE would not necessarily be able to stick
to this, Cunliffe said in the text of a speech to be delivered
at the University of Manchester.
"The policy rate may need to depart from the natural rate if
the policymaker is faced with a shock that creates a trade off -
for example between bringing inflation to target and smoothing
output volatility," Cunliffe said.
"The exchange rate shock has made it more difficult for
policy to follow the natural rate," he added.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)