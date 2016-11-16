LONDON Nov 16 Sterling's sharp fall since Britain voted to leave the European Union has made it harder to set monetary policy, BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

Cunliffe said he fully backed the central bank's neutral stance regarding its next move in interest rates, as announced earlier this month, and its latest quarterly set of forecasts which see a modest slowdown next year.

The British economy probably still needed interest rates to be negative in 'real' or inflation-adjusted terms, but the fall in sterling meant the BoE would not necessarily be able to stick to this, Cunliffe said in the text of a speech to be delivered at the University of Manchester.

"The policy rate may need to depart from the natural rate if the policymaker is faced with a shock that creates a trade off - for example between bringing inflation to target and smoothing output volatility," Cunliffe said.

"The exchange rate shock has made it more difficult for policy to follow the natural rate," he added. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)