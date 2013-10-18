* Chief economist hosts bank's first Twitter Q&A session
* Dale says interest rate rise in 2014 very unlikely
* Twitter users warm to unusual openness from central bank
By David Milliken
LONDON, Oct 18 The Bank of England made its
first major foray into social media on Friday when its chief
economist, Spencer Dale, spent an hour replying to questions on
Twitter - including whether the central bank polishes its gold
bars.
The answer was no - gold doesn't tarnish - but Dale also
addressed more serious issues, including saying an interest rate
rise next year is very unlikely.
The BoE initiative was a rare one in the conservative world
of central bank communications, where officials generally prefer
to talk to the public through 14-page speeches rather than
140-character social media postings.
Faced with Twitter user @JediEconomist - who posed questions
in the tortured syntax of the Star Wars character Yoda - Dale
advised: "I think it's very unlikely that we will raise Bank
rate in 2014. We need to see sustained period of strong growth."
The concision, if not the vagueness, will be a relief to
critics such as lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, who as chairman of the
parliamentary committee that monitors the BoE has accused it of
failing to make its message easily comprehensible to the public.
The central bank also got a warmer response from social
media users than utility company British Gas, which
received a volley of criticism in a similar question and answer
session on Thursday after it announced big price rises.
"Pretty awesome stuff" and "really cool" were among the
comments by users after the event - though some reporters and
investors complained of less-than-direct answers to more pointed
questions about the effect of forward guidance on government
bond prices and interest rate futures.
Dale has a reputation as one of the Bank of England's more
hawkish policymakers, and in a newspaper interview earlier this
week conceded that an interest rate rise was possible as early
as next year.
But he played this down on Friday, and said that Britain's
slow wage growth and still low number of housing transactions
meant the BoE's commitment to keeping rates low until
unemployment falls to 7 percent remained solid for now.
In August, the central bank forecast that unemployment would
not reach this level until late 2016 - a view most
private-sector economists think is too gloomy.
On Thursday, Dale said a rate rise could well come in 2015
rather than 2016.