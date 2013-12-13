LONDON Dec 13 The Bank of England is fully
aware that Britain's housing market has a "microwave-type
quality" with a tendency to go suddenly from lukewarm to
scalding hot, its chief economist said on Friday.
But Spencer Dale said the central bank now had more tools to
deal with that risk than in the past.
Dale's comments echo those of Governor Mark Carney who
warned this week that Britain's housing market had a history of
moving "from stall speed to warp speed."
Record low mortgage rates and a sharp economic upturn has
lifted annual house price inflation in Britain to almost 8
percent, according to mortgage lender Halifax. London and parts
of south-east England are recording even steeper gains, stoking
fears of a bubble.
Keeping property price gains in check without crimping
growth in the rest of the economy is one of the biggest
challenges facing the Bank of England.
Carney has been clear that he wants to use so-called
macro-prudential tools rather than interest rates to rein in the
property market. He announced two weeks ago that the BoE would
scale back a scheme to boost mortgage lending.
Dale acknowledged that household spending had so far been
the biggest driver of Britain's economic recovery. That was not
surprising in the early stages of a recovery, he said, but
growth would need to broaden to be sustainable.
"The durability of the recovery will depend on the baton of
growth being handed over to the corporate sector, whose spending
and investment will help to foster stronger growth in
productivity and real incomes," he said.
The strength of Britain's recovery this year has taken all
forecasters by surprise. Having been a laggard for several years
Britain has now overtaken most of its Group of Seven peers, with
annualised growth in excess of 3 percent.
Dale attributed the recovery to two main factors - improved
credit availability and reduced uncertainty about the outlook
for the euro zone.
It was possible that previous monetary easing could gain
traction as economic uncertainty continued to abate, he said,
but suggested it may be a long time before trust between
companies and banks was restored.
"Many companies were let down by their banks during the
financial crisis, and I fear that many will be reluctant to
return to a business model which relies on their banks providing
liquidity and support in times of need," he said.
"The scarring effects of the financial crisis and the
uncertainty it brought with it, together with the fiscal
consolidation and the weakness of the euro area, are likely to
continue to weigh on the recovery over the next few years."