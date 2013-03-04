BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 4 Bank of England governor Mervyn King has reappointed his chief economist, Spencer Dale, to serve another three-year term on the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, the BoE said on Monday.
Dale, whose current term was due to expire on May 31, will now serve on the MPC until the end of May 2016. Dale first joined the MPC in July 2008.
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth