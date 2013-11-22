BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
LONDON Nov 22 British businesses' lack of confidence in banks since the financial crisis is holding back economic recovery, the Bank of England's chief economist Spencer Dale said on Friday.
In an interview with BBC local radio in Merseyside, northwest England, Dale said many firms felt unable to rely on banks after they were unable to access credit in the 2008-09 financial crisis.
"They are less willing to expose themselves to banks. They prefer instead to hoard levels of cash and insure themselves. That is one of the factors that is holding back our recovery," Dale said.
Despite this, Britain's economy had turned a corner and was now recovering from the financial crisis, Dale said. He also reiterated that the central bank would not raise interest rates until the economy was back to full strength.
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017